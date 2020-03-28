Browse GamesGame JamsUpload GameDevlogsCommunity
Log inRegister
Indie game storeFree gamesFun gamesHorror games
Game developmentAssetsComics
SalesBundles
Jobs

Lockdown.

A sale hosted by MachineStudios
Buy for 100% off! Ends 2020-03-28T00:00:00
Offer ends in
years
months
days
hours
minutes
seconds


I need you to stay inside. I need you to wash your hands.

In exchange for this here is a full fat copy of Maia.

You may enjoy it, you may bounce off of it. It doesn't matter, just please take shelter and look after yourself and others.

Things are bad right now but they'll get better.

- Simon


Steam Keys:

Due to a quirk in Itch you need to add a tip to get a Steam key (I'll give those pennies to Shelter a homeless charity).

If that's too much effort just join the Discord and I'll drop you a key.  https://discord.gg/3zn3n6h

Update:

We've run out of Steam keys on the Discord channel. We've given away $50,000 worth of games. :o

Maia
$0
-100%
Build a colony on a hostile alien world.
MachineStudios
Simulation

Related Sales

100%
off
Social Distancing Sale
Tentacle Head Games
Get From Orbit for $14.99 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-04-17T08:06:11
100%
off
Happy Fun Self-Quarantine Sale 2020
J. Kyle Pittman
Get Gunmetal Arcadia Zero for $5.99 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-04-01T17:00:00
34%
off
Space-Cat Self-Isolates 2020 Sale
Cairn4
Get MewnBase for $5.99 $3.95 (save 34%)
Offer ends 2020-03-30T03:59:59
50%
off
Raise money for the next big update
Andriy Bychkovskyi
Get The Farlanders for $10.00 $5.00 (save 50%)
Offer ends 2020-03-30T22:00:00
Raised
$300.00
Goal
$500.00
60%
of goal
54
contributors
$5.55
average contribution
$10.00
top contribution
65%
off
Sale
Nalem
Get NEO: Natural Evolution Online for $5.00 $1.75 (save 65%)
Offer ends 2020-03-30T23:00:00
50%
off
Special Quarantine Sale
Koder
Get ΔV: Rings of Saturn for $9.99 $4.99 (save 50%)
Offer ends 2020-03-27T23:00:00
30%
off
Finji Spring 2020 Sale
Finji
Get Overland for $24.99 $17.49 (save 30%)
Offer ends 2020-03-31T04:00:00
67%
off
A reason to stay home
Making Art Studios
Get DLS for 5.99€ 1.97€ (save 67%)
Offer ends 2020-12-30T22:00:00
100%
off
Stay home!
Bearcabin
Get Eye of Ra for $5.00 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-04-01T03:57:57
34%
off
Turn-based Strategy games
Goblinz Studio
3 games 34% off
Offer ends 2020-11-23T21:00:00
100%
off
EXTREME MEATPUNKS FOREVER S1 IS FREE FOR TWO DAYS ONLY
Heather Flowers
Get EXTREME MEATPUNKS FOREVER for $10.00 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-03-26T19:00:00
100%
off
Quarantine Special
Critterdust
Get Earthtongue for $5.00 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-03-25T07:00:00
50%
off
Finji Spring 2020 Sale
Finji
Get PANORAMICAL for $9.99 $4.99 (save 50%)
Offer ends 2020-03-31T04:00:00
25%
off
Stay Home Sale
UnknownOriginGames
Get Odd Realm for $10.00 $7.50 (save 25%)
Offer ends 2020-03-31T17:00:00
100%
off
Quiet Time
Distant Lantern
Get Quiet as a Stone for $9.99 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-04-01T00:00:00
60%
off
Stay home and play DoF
GameNet
Get Destiny or Fate for $17.99 $7.19 (save 60%)
Offer ends 2020-03-27T17:00:00
100%
off
Pay What You Want
Modest Arcade
Get Alcarys Complex for $10.00 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2022-01-01T06:00:00
100%
off
Aether Interactive - Coronavirus giveaway
Aether Interactive
2 interactives 100% off
Offer ends 2020-04-01T04:00:00
33%
off
No one can leave their house, sales extravaganza
MOKKA
Get Splinter Zone for $4.99 $3.34 (save 33%)
Offer ends 2020-03-30T23:00:00
85%
off
Mar 2020
Alexander Mirdzveli
Get The Dwarf Run for $8.99 $1.34 (save 85%)
Offer ends 2020-03-28T21:00:00
50%
off
steam-parity sale
Connor Sherlock
Get Marginalia for $6.00 $3.00 (save 50%)
Offer ends 2020-03-30T06:00:00
50%
off
Health Sale
inbetweengames
Get All Walls Must Fall for $9.99 $4.99 (save 50%)
Offer ends 2020-04-01T23:00:00
100%
off
Unpacking at Quarantine
rodel
Get Unpacking for $3.59 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-03-28T06:00:00
100%
off
Safer Inside Sale
melessthanthree
Get Lucah: Born of a Dream for $15.00 $0.00 (save 100%)
Offer ends 2020-03-30T07:00:00
AboutFAQBlogContact us
Copyright © 2020 itch corp · Directory · Terms · Privacy · Cookies