





I need you to stay inside. I need you to wash your hands.



In exchange for this here is a full fat copy of Maia.

You may enjoy it, you may bounce off of it. It doesn't matter, just please take shelter and look after yourself and others.

Things are bad right now but they'll get better.

- Simon





Steam Keys:

Due to a quirk in Itch you need to add a tip to get a Steam key (I'll give those pennies to Shelter a homeless charity).



If that's too much effort just join the Discord and I'll drop you a key. https://discord.gg/3zn3n6h



Update:

We've run out of Steam keys on the Discord channel. We've given away $50,000 worth of games. :o

