Hi! Following my previous giveaway of ASA: A Space Adventure last week, in the current context of crisis around coronavirus and containment, I am now happy to give you Catyph, a "sequel" to ASA in the Black Cube series. ASA has been downloaded by almost 800 people last week, thank you! This time you will download Catyph: The Kunci Experiment, both the Original and Light Editions, but please I would recommend you to play the Light Edition, which fixed several issues (even if a part of the Original's graphics have been removed - it's a long story).



I am giving these games in an attempt to entertain adventure fans and help them stay safe at home. I know it's hard to stay at home, so hopefully Catyph, with around 30 hours of gameplay (without walkthrough), will keep your mind busy? It took two years of my life to create this game, at home and on my own, with my personal money, and thus it's difficult for me to set it 100% free like this, it means even less revenue and it's a sacrifice. So please don't just download the game while it's free, please do me the favor to try to play it ;) I know there are many offers for greater games everywhere and I can't ask you to play my game first, but if you like my work and want to support me, I'd be grateful if you could play Catyph during your containment!



You can find a walkthrough on GameBoomers' website if you're stuck in this challenging adventure. Also please note that, like ASA last week, this offer is only available here on itch.io and during that time claiming Steam keys is not possible. This is also a way for me to celebrate the 1st year anniversary of the release of Myha: Return to the Lost Island, and the upcoming release of my new game Boïnihi: The K'i Codex. If you want more info, please take a look at www.theblackcube.fr and subscribe to my newsletter! Thank you and have fun!

