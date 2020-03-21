Because of the current situation in the world with Covid19 virus, many people are contained at home. In order to allow adventure games fans to keep their mind busy in an entertaining way, I have decided to give ASA: A Space Adventure (both Original and Remastered editions) for free during 5 days! This offer is only available here on itch.io and during that time claiming Steam keys is not possible. This is also a way for me to celebrate the upcoming 1st year anniversary of the release of Myha: Return to the Lost Island, and the upcoming release of my new game Boïnihi: The K'i Codex. If you want more info, please take a look at www.theblackcube.fr ! Thank you and have fun!