Indie bundle for Palestinian Aid

A bundle hosted by Tybawai with content from 865 creators.
DRM free
Buy 1,020 items for $5
Raised
$160,971.17
Goal
$500,000.00
32%
of goal
16,839
contributors
$9.55
average contribution
$1,020.00
top contribution
Offer ends in
years
months
days
hours
minutes
seconds

This is a grassroots bundle by indie devs who want to help Palestinians.

All profit from this bundle will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The UNRWA has provided food assistance for over one million Palestinians, and continues to do so in the territories with heavy destruction. They also provide emergency mental and physical health protection for those in the region. https://www.unrwa.org/gaza-emergency 

Indie games are unique in that they can tell stories not seen in AAA or other games. We pour our life experiences into our games and share a piece of ourselves with the world. Palestinian game developers are no different in this aspect, but have the added challenges of limited access to basic services, like clean water, electricity, medical care, and food security. They live under Israeli authority that discriminates and subjugates Palestinians to the point of persecution and apartheid, simply for being Palestinian. Furthermore, they develop games without all the resources that come with being in a western hub for game development. 

Palestinian game developer Rasheed Abueideh did exactly that when he made Liyla and the Shadows of War, which tells a story of a little girl who lives in Gaza during the 2014 war, in which 30% of civilian casualties were children. Liyla and the Shadows of War was showcased at IndieCade and A MAZE and earned numerous award nominations, including a win in Excellence in Storytelling at the International Mobile Gaming Awards Middle East/North Africa.

This bundle is pay-what-you-want (above $5 U.S. dollars) for Liyla and the Shadows of War, and you will receive hundreds of additional games, assets, and soundtracks graciously donated by game developers and media creators around the world for free. The bundle will run through Friday, June 11th. Together, we can raise funds for UNRWA for food and medical assistance for Palestinians AND highlight a game developer who is directly affected by the cause we are rallying behind.


Please note: No Steam (or other external keys) will be given for bundle purchases. Only direct downloads will be available on the itch.io page.

Includes the following items:

Liyla and The Shadows Of War
rasheed.abueideh
STRAINGE
Rocket Raw
Magical Console Warriors
Inkskratch
To Duel List
Rocket Raw
Dragons of Tirenia Adventure Module: Double Cross (for use with 5e)
skybeargames
Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary
skybeargames
The Count of Monte Carlo
PhilBlank
Scoundrels (Print-n-Play Edition)
Randy O'Connor
Neon Baller 0.1
Honeycomb Interactive
its been a while since i went for a walk
linhtropy
Ruya
Miracle Tea
when it's safe again
linhtropy
Walking the Future
Randy Lubin
Spooky Station
Estúdio Vaca Roxa
Con Rồng Cháu Tiên
linhtropy
BlackJack Math
Heavy sheep games
Glittermitten Grove
Twinbeard
Kero-Go!
Rabbitnaut Games
KFB - Fruit Picker
chriskettlefrisby
Super Mutant Slayers
Brendan Hesse
Double Jump 2
Genge Gaming Ltd.
Hack FPS
r3sgame
Spirit Cleaning
Harry
Zero Hour
fdasta0079
Textreme 2
Ash K
Underhero
Paper Castle
Blobbins
Hysteria Games
Lesbian Mothman Hunters
Zoe Lillith A.
Monster Manifest
J.N. Butler (they/them)
Fairy Corgi Steeplechase
Varnished Truths
Cat Ace
Misc. Labs
a shower story
ATJ
The Fall of Lazarus
No Wand Studios
Running Askew
Kay H
The Mouse, the Bird, & the Sausage
MrReciprocity
Petitioners of Zed
MrReciprocity
Genrenauts: The Complete Season One Collection
MichaelRUnderwood
Maudelyn's Quest
jlevstein
A Council of Cats
MrReciprocity
Fight Item Run
Whimsy Machine
Intelligent Design: An Evolutionary Sandbox
Pill Bug Interactive
Cycle 28
Pill Bug Interactive
Borb the Birb
Ludonaut
Alone in the Grey
Roxra
Enter, Patrocles
Brownpaper-Games
Keep in Touch
dumplingsquid
​RELEVƎ⅃ƎЯ
iwilliams
Calico
PeachyKeenGames
LAZA KNITEZ!!
Glitchnap
Micron
Apparition Games
SuperLuminauts
LampFire
The Church In The Darkness
Fellow Traveller
Next Horizon
Purple Aether Games by Jacob S Kellogg
2000:1: A Space Felony
National Insecurities
We Have Lost...
Donogh
Aye Aye Captain
NorthStateGames
Once Upon A Crime in the West
National Insecurities
Paint Game
Max
Harvest Island
Yobob
PheVer
o.hybridity
