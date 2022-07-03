In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and threaten and remove access to abortions, creators from all across itch.io have contributed projects to this solidarity bundle.

100% of the proceeds from this bundle will go to the National Network for Abortion Fund's Collective Power Fund, which moves money directly to abortion funds across 20+ U.S. states, with a particular focus on the South and Midwest (where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions). NNAF’s partnerships with these abortion funds provide direct resources and funds to many of the people most impacted by Roe v. Wade, towards immediate action.



This bundle is available for a minimum of $10 USD, but if you have the means we encourage you to donate more. Reproductive justice is an issue that affects us all.



Please note: No Steam (or other external keys) will be given for bundle purchases. Only direct downloads will be available on the itch.io page.

If you are looking for more ways to support the fight for reproductive rights, start here: https://donations4abortion.com/



Looking to get involved? If you want to contribute to the bundle, you can submit a project using our Bundle Submission game jam! We will be adding new submissions on a rolling basis, until July 6th.