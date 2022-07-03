Browse GamesGame JamsUpload GameSummer Sale 2022Developer LogsCommunity
Log inRegister
Indie game storeFree gamesFun gamesHorror games
Game developmentAssetsComics
SalesBundles
Jobs
Tags

Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds

A bundle hosted by Caro Asercion Verified Account, itch.io Verified Account with content from 604 creators.
DRM free
Buy 792 items for $10
Raised
$130,832.10
Goal
$200,000.00
65%
of goal
7,666
contributors
$17.06
average contribution
$2,515.00
top contribution
Offer ends in
years
months
days
hours
minutes
seconds

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and threaten and remove access to abortions, creators from all across itch.io have contributed projects to this solidarity bundle.

100% of the proceeds from this bundle will go to the National Network for Abortion Fund's Collective Power Fund, which moves money directly to abortion funds across 20+ U.S. states, with a particular focus on the South and Midwest (where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions). NNAF’s partnerships with these abortion funds provide direct resources and funds to many of the people most impacted by Roe v. Wade, towards immediate action.

This bundle is available for a minimum of $10 USD, but if you have the means we encourage you to donate more. Reproductive justice is an issue that affects us all.

Please note: No Steam (or other external keys) will be given for bundle purchases. Only direct downloads will be available on the itch.io page.

If you are looking for more ways to support the fight for reproductive rights, start here: https://donations4abortion.com/

Looking to get involved? If you want to contribute to the bundle, you can submit a project using our Bundle Submission game jam! We will be adding new submissions on a rolling basis, until July 6th.

Includes the following items:

The Other Side
Mike Klubnika
Pitstop in Purgatory
Tymedust Games
Desktop Goose
samperson
Procrabstination
Sebastian Scaini
A Mortician's Tale
Laundry Bear Games
The Ground Itself
Everest Pipkin
Under Maintenance
Under Maintenance Studios
Wanderhome (Full PDF)
Possum Creek Games
Down the Oubliette
RDK
FIST
CLAYMORE
i'm sorry did you say street magic
Caro Asercion
Glitter Hearts
Greg L
ISLANDS: Non-Places
Carlburton LLC
Haque
Super∴Try
Windosill (2009)
Vectorpark
Lavender
Clockwork Prince
Runecairn: Wardensaga
By Odin's Beard RPG
Escape from Dino Island
Sam Roberts
Beglitched
Hexecutable
Metamorphabet (2015)
Vectorpark
Hypnospace Outlaw
Jay Tholen
Armour Astir: Advent
Briar Sovereign
THE ENIGMA MACHINE
ENIGMA STUDIO
Calico
PeachyKeenGames
JRNL
Blarfnip
Elephantasy
Linker
The Floor is Jelly
Auren Snyder
A NIGHTMARE'S TRIP
SKY HOUR WORKS
Pushamo
brook.p8
Roguelight
Daniel Linssen
Furquest
bitter 🍓 Wishlist Furquest on Steam!!
Inspirisles
HatchlingDM
Fortune-499
apthomson
Bonbon
Aetheric Games
Bloodstone
Matteo Sciutteri
Wishing Sarah
Asteristic Game Studio
Grapple Force Rena
GalaxyTrail
Bump in the Dark
jexjthomas
Bleed
BootdiskRevolution
Neon Black
NotWriting
Village Witch
Eliot Silvarian
Spooky Ghosts Dot Com
zertuk
Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy
Super Walrus Games
Buck Up And Drive!
Fábio Fontes
Do I Pass?
Taylor McCue
Interactivity: The Interactive Experience
Aetheric Games
Cobwebs
World Champ Game Co.
Occult Spreadsheet Synthesizer
spiders
ImproVeto
CuriousCat Games
EAT GIRL
tesselode
Lonely People Potion Shop
Kultisti
SPACE / MECH / PILOT - THE UNIVERSE DRIVE 1.0
SKY HOUR WORKS
Bleed 2
BootdiskRevolution
Beyond the Chiron Gate
John Ayliff
Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
DANGEN Entertainment
Guppy
Christiaan Moleman
Mummy Sandbox
z_bill
A Torch in the Dark
NotWriting
Dreaming Sarah
Asteristic Game Studio
Yourself
K-Ramstack
AboutFAQBlogContact us
Copyright © 2022 itch corp · Directory · Terms · Privacy · Cookies