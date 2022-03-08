Browse GamesGame JamsUpload GameDeveloper LogsCommunity
Log inRegister
Indie game storeFree gamesFun gamesHorror games
Game developmentAssetsComics
SalesBundles
Jobs

Bundle for Ukraine

A bundle hosted by Necrosoft Games with content from 733 creators.
DRM free
Buy 992 items for $10 Regularly ~$6,552 Save 99%!
Raised
$1,960,832.75
Goal
$2,000,000.00
98%
of goal
134,076
contributors
$14.62
average contribution
$2,000.00
top contribution
Offer ends in
years
months
days
hours
minutes
seconds


The people of Ukraine are under attack. As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have. That's why we've banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends. This cause has resonated with creators around the globe, to the extent that our bundle contains almost 1,000 games, tabletop RPGs, books, etc.

Over 700 creators have joined in support to donate their work. All proceeds from this bundle will be split between the following charities:

  • International Medical Corps provides medical assistance in the region. They have very low fundraising overhead (1% of income), with 89% of donations going to medical aid and 10% to administration. 
  • Voices of Children, a Ukrainian organization that helps children cope with the horrors of war, PTSD, readjusting to school, and getting back to being kids. They have also been doing a lot of grassroots impromptu work during the war, such as helping set up shelters. Our hope is that this war will be over soon, and they can begin the work of healing these kids' hearts. 

Of these nearly 1,000 products, more than 600 have never been in a major bundle before. Several prominent developers and publishers signed up to itch.io specifically to be in this bundle. And there's something for everyone - we have almost 600 digital video games, over 300 analog tabletop RPGs, and dozens of asset packs, books, zines, and comics, soundtracks/music, and a host of other products. Also unique to this bundle, we only allowed paid products.

We kept the minimum low, but we highly urge you to pay above the minimum if you can afford to do so. All proceeds will be split between the charities 50/50.

We stand with Ukrainians, and with all people around the world who despise war.

Thank you.

Please note: No Steam (or other external keys) will be given for bundle purchases. Only direct downloads will be available on the itch.io page.

Includes the following items:

SkateBIRD
glassbottommeg
SPOOKWARE
papercookies
Backbone
Raw Fury
Cloud Gardens
noio
CrossCode
Radical Fish Games
Thirsty Sword Lesbians
evilhat
Kingdom Two Crowns
Raw Fury
Wandersong
banov
Acid Death Fantasy
Melsonian Arts Council
Lucifer Within Us
Kitfox Games
Liminal Horror
Goblin Archives
Avery Chase - EP1 : Apparition
C.Bedford
GoNNER
Raw Fury
INMOST
Chucklefish Games
Figment
Bedtime Digital Games
LOST EONS Core Books
David Blandy
PROLE
Highland Paranormal Society
Fatum Betula
Bryce Bucher
SUPERHOT
SUPERHOT
Dumpy & Bumpy
Programancer
Summer Gems
3ofcupsgames
ZeroRanger
system_erasure
.dungeon
Batts
Anamnesis
Blinking Birch Games
Phanta
Kegan (@Keganexe)
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Thunder Lotus
The Magus
momatoes
Fallen Down: Heartache & Compassion in Undertale
Joel Couture
The Wretched
Chris Bissette
Troika! Numinous Edition
Melsonian Arts Council
Ynglet
Triple Topping
TENNNES
jwaaaap
2064: Read Only Memories
MidBoss
A Short Hike
adamgryu
Baba Is You
Hempuli
Night Call
Raw Fury
Skyling : Garden Defense
Mighty Studios
Bury me, my Love
Dear Villagers
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
chubigans
Fit For A King
Kitfox Games
Moon Hunters
Kitfox Games
Celeste
Maddy Makes Games
Minit Fun Racer
Devolver Digital
OMEGANAUT
Txori
Promesa
Julian Palacios
Shattered Planet
Kitfox Games
TowerFall Dark World Expansion
Maddy Makes Games
Jotun: Valhalla Edition
Thunder Lotus
Minit
Devolver Digital
Bleed
BootdiskRevolution
Sunlight
KrillbiteStudio
They Bleed Pixels
Spooky Squid Games Inc.
TowerFall Ascension
Maddy Makes Games
A Mortician's Tale
Laundry Bear Games
Arcade Spirits
Fiction Factory Games
Long Gone Days
Camila Gormaz
Midnight Scenes Ep.1: The Highway (Special Edition)
Octavi Navarro
the girlfriend of my girlfriend is my friend!!
stargazersasha
VISIGOTHS vs MALL GOTHS
Lucian Kahn 🌈🧛🏻‍♂️
Midnight Scenes Ep.2: The Goodbye Note (Special Edition)
Octavi Navarro
AboutFAQBlogContact us
Copyright © 2022 itch corp · Directory · Terms · Privacy · Cookies