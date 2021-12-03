Browse GamesGame JamsUpload GameDeveloper LogsCommunity
Log inRegister
Indie game storeFree gamesFun gamesHorror games
Game developmentAssetsComics
SalesBundles
Jobs

World Land Trust Bundle

A bundle hosted by KrisWB with content from 55 creators.
DRM free
Buy 66 items for $4.99 Regularly ~$486 Save 98%!
Raised
$40,317.48
Goal
$50,000.00
80%
of goal
6,429
contributors
$6.27
average contribution
$110.00
top contribution
Offer ends in
years
months
days
hours
minutes
seconds

What you get:

The bundle is a pay-what-you-want with a minimum donation amount of $4.99. An incredible bargain with over $450 worth of more than 60 indie games and projects available. 

Update: $10,000 in less than 24 hours! 🥳
From myself and everyone involved in this bundle, THANK YOU SO MUCH. Over $10k raised is incredible and we're blown away by your generosity. We've increased the target to $20,000, can you help us get there? Share this tweet! 

Update Two: 20...30...35k in one weekend?
Alright, you're all amazing. We set the new target at $20,000 and you smashed that in 24 hours and we're now sitting at just under $38,000. This is beyond anything we had hoped for. How do we feel about aiming for $50,000? The new target is set, let's go! Share this tweet! 

About the bundle:

It’s no secret that the world is in immediate danger from climate change. You can’t switch on the TV, browse the internet or listen to the radio without being reminded how bad the situation is right now. Rising sea levels, global warming, forest fires, entire species' extinction. But there is still time to do something.

We’ve reached out to our friends and the wider video game industry to come together and raise money for the World Land Trust, an international conservation trust working with a network of local partners around the world to save, protect and restore critically threatened habitats for wildlife, and in doing so, lock up carbon and address climate change.

Organised by Plant Based Gaming with the help and support of Future Friends Games. MASSIVE thanks to ALL participating developers. We love you. <3

Would you retweet this to spread the word? 

Please note: No Steam (or other external) keys will be given for bundle purchases. Only direct downloads will be available on the itch.io page.

Includes the following items:

Sokobond
Draknek & Friends
A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build
Draknek & Friends
WolfQuest
eduweb
NeuroVoider
Flying Oak Games
Secrets of Raetikon
Broken Rules
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
YCJY
Gladiabots
GFX47
Lieve Oma
Florian Veltman
No Longer Home
humble grove
A Normal Lost Phone
Dear Villagers
Thing-in-Itself
Party for Introverts
Cosmic Express
Draknek & Friends
And Yet It Moves
Broken Rules
Boo! Greedy Kid
Flying Oak Games
Old Man's Journey
Broken Rules
Quiet as a Stone
Distant Lantern
Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story
Dear Villagers
Mendel
OwenTheBell
Fugl
kotoristudios
Botanicula
Amanita Design
Samorost 2
Amanita Design
Hacknet
Fellow Traveller
Shrug Island - The Meeting
Tiny Red Camel
The Rose Garden
Charlotte Madelon
The Stillness of the Wind
Fellow Traveller
ART SQOOL
Glanderco
reky
beyondthosehills
The Hex
Daniel Mullins Games
Hidden Folks
Adriaan de Jongh
Bury me, my Love
Dear Villagers
Little Mouse's Encyclopedia
Circus Atos
Cloud Gardens
noio
Sumatra: Fate of Yandi
Cloak and Dagger Games
Alt-Frequencies
Plug In Digital
Quench
Axon Interactive
Hive Time
Cheeseness
Teenage Blob
TeamLazerBeam
From Head to Toe
Party for Introverts
Un Pas Fragile
DocGeraud
Mutazione
Akupara Games
Signs of the Sojourner
Echodog Games
Wide Ocean Big Jacket
Turnfollow
plant daddy
brady soglin
Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
muddasheep
Coffee Talk
Toge Productions
Shutter Stroll
Jannik Boysen
The Adventures of Wolf and Hood - a Jigsaw Tale
Stone Baked Games
Spring Falls
SPARSE//GameDev
Beasts of Maravilla Island
Michelle Olson
Dap
meltingparrot
Ynglet
Triple Topping
A Lozenge
Party for Introverts
A Forgetful Loop
BigHandInSky
Silicon Dreams | cyberpunk interrogation
Clockwork bird
What Comes After
Rolling Glory Jam
MawaruWorld
LotsOfStuff
Sunlight
KrillbiteStudio
Danger Scavenger
Star Drifters
A Garden On The Sea
Finn Truong
How We Got Here - Free Full Game
Euphoric Brothers
AboutFAQBlogContact us
Copyright © 2021 itch corp · Directory · Terms · Privacy · Cookies