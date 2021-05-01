This jam is now over. It ran from 2021-05-01 07:00:00 to 2021-06-13 06:59:59. View 26 entries
If your April was anything mine in the Pacific Northwest, it was dry. Thus the phrase “April showers bring May flowers” never came to fruition. Now the real world May Field is blooming late and so we are extending the Jam deadline because there is rumor of many more amazing submissions! Also remember this is for a great cause!!!
MAYFIELD
A vast expanse of wild flowers reaches beyond where the eyes can see. Small trees of various kind litter the horizon sparsely. The sky seems to always be blue, filled with large whispy and fluffy clouds. Birds sing, bee buzz about, the very atmosphere smells of tranquility. This is Mayfield! A perfect and serene location, however, for a mouse, "It's a huge and dangerous world out there for brave little mice."
What does Mayfield hold? What adventures await these mouse adventures? What dangers lurk in the beauty? What items can be found? What friends... or foes could be made? Well I am glad you asked...
Because you get to tell us!
The Mayfield Mausritter Jam is the sequal to March's "Rittermarch". Though this jam seeks to inspire the same levels of creativity of #MoreMausritterMarch, this jam will be more specific. You now have the overall setting of Mayfield as a location, it is now our turn to stock this area with Items, NPCs, Adventure Hooks, Rumors, Beasts, Treasures, and the occasional Adventure Site.
When all is said and done, all entries will be compiled into a downloadable zine, with all purchase proceeds of the final zine going to Suicide Prevention Charities worldwide. This project is for a great cause. Because this jam will create a zine there are a few basic criteria for entries but more on that soon.
What we want for the zine:
Entry/Submission Criteria:
Really looking forward to what y'all come up with!
