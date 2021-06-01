be SOLAR.
Use sustainable technologies and energy production to make Earth a greener place to live in.
be PUNK.
Imagine a world that challenges the systems we live in. Strive for this better future.
Here are some resources on solarpunk:
Some things to keep in mind:
- this is a jam for analog stuff! that means essays, tabletop games, setting lore etc. please don't submit video games.
- this jam is unranked so feel free to experiment! interpret solarpunk in your own way.
- you may submit a WIP entry to the jam, then finish it at your own pace after the jam ends!
- charge for your work if you feel like it! consider providing community copies if you do
- join in the community tab to chat and ask questions!
- past work and submissions to other jams are allowed.
- if you submit something, share it with me on twitter @mayvisit with the #SolarpunkJam hashtag.
- don't be a bigot or a fascist. i reserve the right to remove any hateful content from the jam page.