be SOLAR.

Use sustainable technologies and energy production to make Earth a greener place to live in.

be PUNK.

Imagine a world that challenges the systems we live in. Strive for this better future.


Here are some resources on solarpunk:

Some things to keep in mind:

  • this is a jam for analog stuff! that means essays, tabletop games, setting lore etc. please don't submit video games.
  • this jam is unranked so feel free to experiment! interpret solarpunk in your own way.
  • you may submit a WIP entry to the jam, then finish it at your own pace after the jam ends!
  • charge for your work if you feel like it! consider providing community copies if you do
  • join in the community tab to chat and ask questions!
  • past work and submissions to other jams are allowed.
  • if you submit something, share it with me on twitter @mayvisit with the #SolarpunkJam hashtag.
  • don't be a bigot or a fascist. i reserve the right to remove any hateful content from the jam page.

MFECANE FIELD GUIDE (NARRATIVE AND DATA FOR COMP/CON)
$5
A Field Guide to Mfecane is the full release of the homebrew supplement for the Lancer RPG.
NHP SHAKA
Marvelous Mutations & Merry Musicians!
a game about post-post-apocalyptic kinda-solarpunk musicians travelling the once-wastelands
wendi yu
Scraps
$14.90
A crafting game in a hopeful world among the ruins of an ancient civilization
Cezar Capacle
Roots & Flowers - A Solarpunk Hack of Lasers & Feelings
$10
A Solarpunk Hack of Lasers & Feelings About Community and Caring
TheGiftOfGabes
LOST EONS One Sheet
solarpunk 24xx/BitD sci-fantasy w/ procedural starter dungeon
David Blandy
Moon Elves
$5
A weird sci-fi setting of a utopian socialist forested moon of "elves" and telepathic trees
Maik
Green Skies
$4
A solarpunk game about caring for others and those around you
SmallRedRobin13
Arcology World, a solarpunk pbta game of community
$10
A PBTA Solarpunk game of Mutual Aid, Science and Adaption
BasiliskOnline
The Yielded Peace of Little Ground
$2
A one person RPG about garden magic
Riverhouse Games
2100: Solarpunk
$3
Survive climate disaster, fight corps
emmy
Love, Berlin. [FR]
Un cadre de jeu de découverte pour Bois Dormant - vivre avec les ronces
Melville
Of Astronauts and monkeys (54 card version)
A cooperative card exploring game about astronauts trying to save the human race
Adalil
Spirit & Tech: The Scars of Our Rule
$1
a game of ecological horror with the backdrop of a solarpunk utopia. The world ain't saved yet.
Marrensmusings
Renew: A Narrative-Building Game
A one-page narrative TTRPG about repairing green energy harvestors.
Lonely Cryptid Media
Solarpunk Futures
The social ecological storytelling game where you and your friends build a better world.
nikAleksandr
Down To Earth
A sustainable world building game
David H. K. Jackson
Sunraise
A Solarpunk Poetry Game
II!M
After the Collapse: A Fiasco MOD and Playset
A Clifi Solarpunk Fiasco MOD and Playset
Affinity Games Collective
yaka
a SOLARDREAM of utopian combat
David H. K. Jackson
Solarpunk: Failed States
Reverse global warming while stopping starvation and civil war
africacrossgames
Card Game
Play in browser
The Dis(cography)
1€
Discography & musical comissions available!
The Gates of Truth
Radial Commune
A Post Climate Apocalypse Tabletop Roleplaying Game
II!M
Dandelion Coven
A post-Collapse solarpunk setting for Fate Accelerated Edition
Eris Lord Freedom
Onset - Sun Into Water (Demo)
Solarpunk-inspired EP
Onset
Good Fortune
A game of storytelling, one-upping, and happy endings.
Sustrato
Mars Colonies
Role Playing guide game to learn about technology limits over plant caring in Mars colonies
Alien
Future Flora Foundation: A [C3] module
$1
A Solarpunk module for Cool, Chrome + Cybernetics
Mi-Jo-Games
Dream Solar (In Development)
A Belonging Outside Belonging game in a Solarpunk future.
TheGiftOfGabes
Heliogram
A solarpunk design game
Polybiak
A Portrait in Whispers
Warm ambient sound collage, the voices of the past meet the technology of the future.
Magelight
Sum Of Its Parts
a pastoral, nonviolent game about repairing stuff at a café
yuu
NOVA SUNO
$3.99
A Lo-Fi Sci-Fi Solarpunk RPG
GBDW
Solar punk : minimalist eco-future role-playing zine
$1
Monpasport
Maker
A journaling game about Making impossible futures possible.
TheGiftOfGabes
PakMenn
pak men0153
Titanhearth
An RPG about communication and building community resilience in the face of existential threats.
NameHaver
