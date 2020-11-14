Since 2011, AdventureX has been bringing together developers & gamers with a passion for interactive storytelling. We were unable to bring you AdventureX in the cursed year of 2020 because of... well, you know.
Instead we are hosting AdvXJam - a game jam for narrative games running from Nov 14th to Nov 28th (two weeks).
You can interpret that theme in any way you choose, and we're very open-minded about what constitutes a narrative game. All genres, styles and game engines are welcome, and we encourage participants to get involved regardless of background or experience level. You can submit a game as an individual or as a team.
Participants may reuse existing assets, but we encourage you to create something new for the jam. This is a non-ranked game jam! It's not about winning, it's about drinking too many caffeinated beverages on the night before the deadline.
AdventureX is the UK's only convention dedicated to narrative-driven gaming. Over nearly a decade we've exhibited hundreds of indie games, encompassing everything from retro pixel-hunts to rich, branching narratives. We've hosted talks from Ragnar Tørnquist, Rhianna Pratchett, Dave Gilbert, Meg Jayanth and many other devs and creators.
AdventureX is a celebration of creativity, indie development and geek culture.
AdvXJam is supported by Articy, providing solutions for interactive storytelling and game content management: