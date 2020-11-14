The Narrative Game Jam | AdventureX

Since 2011, AdventureX has been bringing together developers & gamers with a passion for interactive storytelling. We were unable to bring you AdventureX in the cursed year of 2020 because of... well, you know.

Instead we are hosting AdvXJam - a game jam for narrative games running from Nov 14th to Nov 28th (two weeks).

The Theme is... "A Good Time"

You can interpret that theme in any way you choose, and we're very open-minded about what constitutes a narrative game. All genres, styles and game engines are welcome, and we encourage participants to get involved regardless of background or experience level. You can submit a game as an individual or as a team.

Participants may reuse existing assets, but we encourage you to create something new for the jam. This is a non-ranked game jam! It's not about winning, it's about drinking too many caffeinated beverages on the night before the deadline.

About AdventureX

AdventureX is the UK's only convention dedicated to narrative-driven gaming. Over nearly a decade we've exhibited hundreds of indie games, encompassing everything from retro pixel-hunts to rich, branching narratives. We've hosted talks from Ragnar Tørnquist, Rhianna Pratchett, Dave Gilbert, Meg Jayanth and many other devs and creators.

