The Headspun Pay What You Want Weekend

A sale hosted by SUPERSTRING
Buy for 100% off! Ends 2020-02-10T23:00:00
Pay what you want for Superstring's FMV/Adventure hybrid, from Friday 7th February through Monday 10th February. 

Reviews, ratings and follows of course welcome. 

Superstring

Cortex is in ruins. 

After waking from a five week coma, Theo Kavinsky finds his life in disrepair, and with no memory of the accident, it’s up to Ted and Teddy – the conscious and subconscious voices in his head – to work out what happened, and put his life back on track. 

Headspun is an FMV/Adventure hybrid which puts you in the shoes of Ted: the Director of Cortex - the rational, intelligent voice in Theo's head. What Ted thinks is best for Theo isn't necessarily a view shared by Teddy, however; the primal, emotional subconscious voice... 

In the process of repairing Cortex, re-hiring a team and finding out what happened the night of the accident, Ted and Teddy must cast aside their differences and learn to work together. Headspun is a game about recovery, discovery, and the ongoing battle between logic and emotion. 

FEATURES

  • Rich FMV story-telling
  • Branching dialogue - sway the outcome of your interactions
  • Rebuild Cortex - earn Neuros to hire staff and commission renovations 
  • Retrieve Lost Memories and work out what happened the night of Theo's accident
  • Original Synthwave Score from Soho Loop
Headspun: Dazed Edition
$0
-100%
An FMV/Adventure hybrid set in the human brain
SUPERSTRING
Adventure

