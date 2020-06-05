We live in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against black people. We hope that everyone takes a stand in any way that they can. We’ve partnered with creators from all across our platform to support organizations that are working directly with those affected.

We reached out to our community and an unprecedented number of creators donated over 740 projects to be part of what we believe is the largest bundle ever. Over $3,400 of paid works are available Pay-what-you-want with a minimum donation amount of $5.

All proceeds will donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund split 50/50.

Please note: No Steam (or other external keys) will be given for bundle purchases. Only direct downloads will be available on the itch.io page.

If you’re looking for more ways to help try here: https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/

#blacklivesmatter





If you’re a developer who is interested in adding their project to the bundle please reply to the top-level post in this thread.