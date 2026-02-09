We created this bundle to raise funds for Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota in response to the Trump administration sending ICE agents to the Minneapolis area and the reckless murder of an innocent people by ICE agents. ILCM provides free immigration legal representation to low-income immigrants and refugees in Minnesota and North Dakota. They also work to educate the community about immigration matters and advocates for public policies which respect the universal human rights of immigrants. ILCM provides services based on capacity and has a generally high demand for services. The more we are able to fundraise, the more people they will be able to assist.

Thank you to Duncan Robson for this bundle preview.



Additional resources

Spread the word.

If you’d like to help spread the word, please boost this bluesky post, thread, or share the charity bundle page directly. If you would like to create a news article, blogpost, YouTube, or short form video, and need additional information, please reach out to Jes via email.

Updates and socials.

To receive updates on the No ICE in Minnesota charity bundle, subscribe to the free ChariTTRPGs newsletter or follow ChariTTRPGs on Bluesky. Follow the bundle organizer on Threads, Bluesky, or Instagram.