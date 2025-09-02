Skip to main content

Play for Peace - Games for Palestine 2025 Charity Bundle

A bundle hosted by Junch with content from 248 creators.
Watch the Play for Peace: Games for Palestine Charity bundle trailer above

WHAT IS THE PLAY FOR PEACE CHARITY CAMPAIGN?

The people of Palestine continue to be subjected to hostility, destruction of homes, critical infrastructure, and devastating loss of lives. We, as a games community, will bring together our incredible games from across the world, for a charity bundle with proceeds that go directly to Palestine aid and relief. 

We are partnering with UNRWA USA, who will receive the funds and grant them to UNRWA (UN agency) in support of direct humanitarian aid in Palestine. Together, the game dev community and UNRWA USA will raise awareness on the situation in Gaza, spotlight our communities, and the devs participating in this charity drive.

WHAT GAMES ARE IN THE BUNDLE?

Thanks to all the incredible devs who contributed their games to this bundle, we have 382 amazing games, from cozy narrative sims, to meditative adventures, to action games, visual novel tools, experimental sims, an RPG about being a cow, to tabletop experiences about everything from the occult, to journaling of self-discovery, and so much more.

All of it represents the creative expression of artists and developers who want to help raise money through their art for one of the most important causes of our time - freedom and the ending of genocide in Palestine.

SOME ADDITIONAL NOTES ON THE BUNDLE

The bundle curation committee are all volunteers who have generously given of their time to check on every submitted game, ensuring that the bundle is safe, and as free from harm and illegal content as we could check. We apologize in advance if anything was missed, but please inform us of anything at seagamesforgood@gmail.com

We thank all the developers and artists who submitted their games, even the ones that could not approve their games for the bundle in time, or that we had to remove for other reasons. We appreciate everyone's support.

CHARITY ARTWORK

Incredible artists produced artwork to help promote the campaign.

by @harecygnus

by @soyacomu

by @Xelafina

by @solusens

THANK YOU

This charity campaign has been 10+ months in the making, and would not be possible without the support and help of so many people. I would like to take this opportunity to thank:

  • UNRWA USA 
  • Itch.io 
  • All the devs who submitted games for the bundle
  • Charity volunteer group: Sen, Pirangunter21, nissie, montblanche, Li, Jasmine, idkneo, hanachii, Chiielein, Novita, Burhan, Fish
  • Friends of the charity who provided advice, connections and signal-boosts: Alanna L., Brian K., Trent K., Chris W., John E., Tamoor H., Chris B., Chad T., Spencer H., Rami I., Anisa S., Hafiz A., Kenzie D., Avi S.
  • Organizations including Hashim Sani Center for Palestine Studies, Viva Palestina Malaysia
  • Roguelike (a creative games and esports agency) for the video editing work; Junch, Sen and idkneo for co-producing

Please reach out to:

  1. Junch (Main Organizer): seagamesforgood@gmail.com 
  2. Zahid Riefqi (Community Manager): seagamethetic@gmail.com

With any inquiries or feedback. Thank you again for your kind support of this initiative.

Follow us @seagamesforgood on X, BSKY and Discord for ongoing information and updates.

Includes the following items:

Electric Zine Maker (a work in progress, be gentle, hug it often)
alienmelon
A Dance of Fire and Ice
fizzd
EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE OK
alienmelon
Coffee Talk
Toge Productions
EXTREME MEATPUNKS FOREVER
Heather Flowers
BOSSGAME: The Final Boss is My Heart
Lily Valeen
Roto Force
Accidently Awesome
Lucifer Within Us
Kitfoxgames
Atuel
Matajuegos
Moon Hunters
Kitfoxgames
Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
softnotweak
I Get This Call Every Day
Goose
PomoFarm
wormpod
Bonfire Peaks
Draknek & Friends
Antecrypt⚡
PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞
Hyper Gunsport
Necrosoft Games
Chico and the Magic Orchards DX
Daikon Games
Fit For A King
Kitfoxgames
The Wratch's Den 👹
PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞
FroggieChat
Stupid++
The Last Survey
Essay Games
VIRTUA BLINDS
daffodil
Gunhouse
Necrosoft Games
Campfire Chat
Kitfoxgames
Cosmic Zephyr DX / 宇宙の風DX
Dylan Cassidy
Repurpose
Eros
Apple Quest Monsters DX
splendidland
Sophie's Dice
Sophie Houlden
An Altogether Different River
ehronlime
I Signed Up To Be The Substitute Familiar Of A Struggling Witch To Pay My Bills And I'm Just Now Realizing...
Alex Zandra
VVVVVV
Terry Cavanagh
Alone On A Journey
noroadhome
Ren'Py All-In-One GUI Template
tofurocks
THE CROWNLESS
Marrensmusings
The Twine Grimoire, Vol. 1
Grim Baccaris
LORDSWORN
Marrensmusings
MetaWare High School (Demo)
Not Fun Games
Where the Two Flowers Meet
sylvan
Stirring the Hornet's Nest at Het Thamsya
Centaur Games
Nasty, Brutish, and Long
NotWriting
Bound
K-Ramstack
individualism in the dead-internet age: an anti-big tech asset flip shovelware r̶a̶n̶t̶ manifesto
alienmelon
AFTER SCHOOL
FEVERFICTION
Far From Home
ehronlime
MOTHERED - A ROLE-PLAYING HORROR GAME
ENIGMA STUDIO
Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg
Fuzzy Ghost
Enchanted Blend
Lucky Newt Games
A Butterfly
alienmelon
Rewwixta
Għar Gremxul
Skin Deep Bundle
Ferretheim Games
THE CORRIDOR
Thomas Mackinnon
Cow Life Sim RPG
pajamabeevegan
THE ENIGMA MACHINE
ENIGMA STUDIO
'The Attendant'
andrewmck
Alley-Oop!
Legendary Vermin
Nadine in: Diamond in the Grave
Arrietty
Beyond the Chiron Gate
Space Goblin Games
MEDUSA
Ether
24XX: A Goon's Guide to the Galaxy
John Erwin
BEACH EPISODE
Legendary Vermin
