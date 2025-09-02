Watch the Play for Peace: Games for Palestine Charity bundle trailer above

WHAT IS THE PLAY FOR PEACE CHARITY CAMPAIGN?



The people of Palestine continue to be subjected to hostility, destruction of homes, critical infrastructure, and devastating loss of lives. We, as a games community, will bring together our incredible games from across the world, for a charity bundle with proceeds that go directly to Palestine aid and relief.

We are partnering with UNRWA USA, who will receive the funds and grant them to UNRWA (UN agency) in support of direct humanitarian aid in Palestine. Together, the game dev community and UNRWA USA will raise awareness on the situation in Gaza, spotlight our communities, and the devs participating in this charity drive.

WHAT GAMES ARE IN THE BUNDLE?



Thanks to all the incredible devs who contributed their games to this bundle, we have 382 amazing games, from cozy narrative sims, to meditative adventures, to action games, visual novel tools, experimental sims, an RPG about being a cow, to tabletop experiences about everything from the occult, to journaling of self-discovery, and so much more.

All of it represents the creative expression of artists and developers who want to help raise money through their art for one of the most important causes of our time - freedom and the ending of genocide in Palestine.

SOME ADDITIONAL NOTES ON THE BUNDLE

The bundle curation committee are all volunteers who have generously given of their time to check on every submitted game, ensuring that the bundle is safe, and as free from harm and illegal content as we could check. We apologize in advance if anything was missed, but please inform us of anything at seagamesforgood@gmail.com

We thank all the developers and artists who submitted their games, even the ones that could not approve their games for the bundle in time, or that we had to remove for other reasons. We appreciate everyone's support.

CHARITY ARTWORK

Incredible artists produced artwork to help promote the campaign.

by @harecygnus

by @soyacomu

by @Xelafina

by @solusens

THANK YOU



This charity campaign has been 10+ months in the making, and would not be possible without the support and help of so many people. I would like to take this opportunity to thank:

UNRWA USA

Itch.io



All the devs who submitted games for the bundle

Charity volunteer group : Sen, Pirangunter21, nissie, montblanche, Li, Jasmine, idkneo, hanachii, Chiielein, Novita, Burhan, Fish

: Sen, Pirangunter21, nissie, montblanche, Li, Jasmine, idkneo, hanachii, Chiielein, Novita, Burhan, Fish Friends of the charity who provided advice, connections and signal-boosts: Alanna L., Brian K., Trent K., Chris W., John E., Tamoor H., Chris B., Chad T., Spencer H., Rami I., Anisa S., Hafiz A., Kenzie D., Avi S.

who provided advice, connections and signal-boosts: Alanna L., Brian K., Trent K., Chris W., John E., Tamoor H., Chris B., Chad T., Spencer H., Rami I., Anisa S., Hafiz A., Kenzie D., Avi S. Organizations including Hashim Sani Center for Palestine Studies, Viva Palestina Malaysia

Roguelike (a creative games and esports agency) for the video editing work; Junch, Sen and idkneo for co-producing

Please reach out to:

Junch (Main Organizer): seagamesforgood@gmail.com Zahid Riefqi (Community Manager): seagamethetic@gmail.com

With any inquiries or feedback. Thank you again for your kind support of this initiative.

Follow us @seagamesforgood on X, BSKY and Discord for ongoing information and updates.